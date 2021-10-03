Two vehicle collision in Weber County leaves car in ditch

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 2, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — An investigation is ongoing after a Ford Fusion and a GMC pickup collided Friday night in rural Weber County, sending the car careening into a nearby ditch.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to the intersection of 12 South and 3500 West after a call came to dispatch just after 10 p.m.

Corp. Michael Gordon, Utah Highway Patrol, said no serious injuries were reported, and that investigators believe the Ford Focus may have failed to stop at a stop sign, “but the investigation is ongoing.”

One person was in the Ford Focus, and four were in the pickup truck, Gordon said.