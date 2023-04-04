U of U health facilities easing mask mandates

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 4, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The University of Utah is cutting back on mask mandates at its various health facilities.

“On Monday, April 3, University of Utah Health will move to optional masking in most clinical locations for patients, visitors, faculty, and staff,” the school announced on social media.

“Some areas caring for our most immuno-compromised patients will continue to require masks.

“In addition, masking indications prior to COVID will remain in place, such as masking in the operating room or for anyone experiencing cold, flu, or respiratory symptoms.

“At U of U Health, patient safety and care is our top priority.

As such, our masking guidelines may change based on community transmission, ongoing COVID variants, and the spread of respiratory viruses. We appreciate the continued support and flexibility of our patients, teams, and community.”