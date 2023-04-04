Spring snowstorm too much for roof, garage, chimney in Park City

PARK CITY, Utah, April 3, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Fire crews responded to three collapsed structures at separate Park City homes — a roof, a garage and a chimney — due to heavy snow and ice Monday.

No injuries were reported at any of the collapsed structures, according to the Park City Fire District.

Firefighters responded about 1:30 p.m. to a home on Park Avenue, where heavy snow caused the roof to collapse, fire officials stated on social media. Crews worked to shore up the structure before entering and searching the home, the post states.

“After a search of the structure, no one was found to be in the structure and no injuries were reported,” according to the fire district.

Park City fire crews previously responded Monday to a collapsed garage on Gorgoza Drive and a chimney displaced by heavy snow and ice, the post states.

“Please be aware of roof avalanches,” Park City Fire Chief Pete Emery said. “Don’t take chances. Keep your home and surroundings safe by clearing away the snow and ice accumulation.”

Photo Park City Fire District