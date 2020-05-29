U of U Health updates hours of operation at COVID-19 in-car testing sites

UTAH, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The hours of operation at University of Utah Health’s COVID-19 in-car testing sites will change to better meet the needs of patients and staff, officials announced Thursday.

“University of Utah Health began operating COVID-19 in-car testing sites in early March, becoming the first organization in the state to implement this testing capability,” said a news release from U of U Health. “Since then, tens of thousands of Utahns have been tested for COVID-19.”

U of U Health is committed to continue in-car testing for the foreseeable future, the news release said.

“The adjustment is a credit to our communities for following Utah’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Safe’ initiative,” said Richard Orlandi, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Ambulatory Health at U of U Health. “It allows more of our staff to relocate back to their areas of specialty where services have re-opened and patient volumes are increasing.”

The new hours of operation include:

South Jordan and Farmington Health Centers

Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to noon

Weekends and holidays, 8 a.m. to noon

Sugar House and Redwood Health Centers

Monday to Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Weekends and holidays, 8 a.m. to noon

The hours at the Intermountain Park City Hospital in-car testing site run jointly by University of Utah Health and Intermountain Healthcare will remain the same.

Monday to Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Saturday and Sunday, noon to 6 p.m.

The new hours went into effect Thursday.