PROVO, Utah, May 28, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Provo Fire and Rescue crews teamed up with police officers to assist ducklings that had fallen into a storm drain Wednesday.

“Provo Fire Station 22 and Provo Police Department teamed up on a rescue mission yesterday,” said a Facebook post from Provo Fire and Rescue. “Mama duck didn’t fuss too much when her ducklings were rescued after falling into a storm drain.”