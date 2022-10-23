U of U student arrested on felony charges

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested on felony charges after a woman was allegedly sexually abused and prevented from leaving his dorm room at the University of Utah.

Alec Ryan Furshman was arrested on suspicion of:

Forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony

Kidnapping, a second-degree felony

Unlawful for minor to consume an alcoholic product, a class B misdemeanor

A probable cause statement filed by a University of Utah Police officer says Furshman was “drinking alcohol with a group of friends” on Oct. 20 before the incident occurred.

“A/P (arrested person) and the female victim separated from the group and went back to the A/P’s dorm room” where he forcibly kissed and fondled her, the probable cause statement said. “The victim stated that the A/P pinned her to the bed and would not let her leave the dorm room.”

The woman made several attempts to leave, and made it clear she was not interested in anything sexual with the A/P,” the statement says.

“A/P only let the victim leave when she agreed to come back to him later.”

Furshman’s bail was set at $10,000. A jail records check shows he is no longer an inmate.