Police: 2 arrested after groups exchange gunfire in downtown Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Oct. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Two men were arrested early Saturday after groups exchanged gunfire in a parking lot in the city’s downtown entertainment district, police said.

Officers were responding to an unrelated call at 2:27 a.m. when they heard several gunshots to the west and rushed to a parking lot at 300 South and West Temple St., according to a news release from the Salt Lake City Police Department.

Alex Ogilvie, 21, and Isidro Perea, 20, were arrested in connection with the shooting following a search involving the department’s gang unit, two K-9 units and patrol officers, the release states. Weapons were seized from both men, police said.

No injuries related to the shooting were reported, according to police. Officers located one car in the area with a bullet hole, and another bullet “went through a window of an occupied condo on 300 South,” the release states.

Ogilvie was “caught fleeing the area of the shooting” and had a 9mm handgun in his pocket at the time of his arrest, according to a probable cause statement from the arresting officer.

“[Ogilvie] admitted that he shot at the other involved party, who he believed was going to shoot at him first,” the statement continues.

He was booked into the Salt Lake County jail for investigation of discharge of a firearm and use of a firearm by a restricted person, both third-degree felonies.

Police say Perea got into a fight and a firearm was pulled on him prior to the groups exchanging gunfire, according to a probable cause statement filed in 3rd District Court.

“[Perea] took the firearm from the individual and ran away,” the arresting officer states. “A short time later, the group and [Perea’s] group exchanged gunfire at a parking lot nearby.”

Police say Perea ran into a nearby parking garage and went to the top level. He was armed with a handgun when he was taken into custody “approximately 19 minutes later,” according to the affidavit.

Perea is on probation and restricted from carrying firearms, police said. He is being held in the Salt Lake County jail without bail for investigation of transaction of a firearm by a restricted person, a second-degree felony.

The shooting remains under investigation by gang unit detectives, police said. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call 801-733-3000 and reference case No. 22-209346.