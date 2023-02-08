U.S. Postal Service offers reward of up to $50K after employee robbed in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The United States Postal Service is offering a reward of up to $50,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of a person who robbed a Postal Service employee.

The suspect pictured is believed to be the robber, who, at about 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, fled the United States Postal Office facility at 30 W. 900 South.

“The suspect was seen fleeing the area riding a green and white Kawaski dirt bike,” says a poster issued to publicize the case.

“TAKE NO ACTION TO APPREHEND THIS PERSON YOURSELF

If you have any information about this incident, please contact the:

U.S. Postal Inspection Service at 1-877-876-2455 (say ‘Law Enforcement’).”

The case number is 3967888. All information will be kept confidential, the poster states.