Utah National Guard sends Civil Support Team to Super Bowl to detect potential hazards

Sgt. Brock Horrocks, middle, a member of the Utah National Guard 85th Weapons of Mass Destruction–Civil Support Team, conducts pre-event Joint Hazard Assessment sweeps with a member of the Nebraska CST and Department of Energy radiation expert on the days leading up to Super Bowl LVII, Phoenix, Arizona, Feb. 7, 2023. Photo: Utah National Guard

CAMP WILLIAMS, Utah, Feb. 8, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah’s 85th Weapons of Mass Destruction Civil Support Team is in Phoenix, supporting Super Bowl LVII, a statement from Camp Williams says.

Utah’s is one of eight Civil Support teams assigned to the event. Others are from Arizona, Nevada, Colorado, New Mexico, Nebraska, Oklahoma, and Guam.

The assignment is to protect everyone involved from potential mass hazards.

The week leading up to the Super Bowl includes the Opening Ceremonies, NFL experience, The Waste Management Open golf tournament, multiple concerts, and the Super Bowl itself at State Farm Stadium. Expected attendance at these events is expected to be more than 200,000 per day.

“This mission is very complex and dynamic,” Lt. Col. Rob Dent, commander of the 85th CST, said in the prepared statement. “There are a lot of moving pieces and changes, which requires a tremendous amount of flexibility in particular by our operators working the venues.

“An event of this magnitude requires an incredible amount of preparation. Phoenix has an extremely robust and talented emergency management network, and it is incredible to see so many agencies working together towards a common goal.”

The mission of Task Force CST is to support civil authorities with chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear – WMD capabilities such as mission command, on-site tactical operations (active air sampling, sample collection, field-hazard analysis, analytical and communication support), and Joint Hazard Assessment Team operations at multiple venues in the Phoenix area.

Collectively, Task Force CST is commanded by Lt. Col. Michael Spencer, commander of the 91st Civil Support Team.

The Utah National Guard is a community-based force composed of trained citizen-soldiers and airmen who are ready to support contingency operations worldwide, the news release says.

