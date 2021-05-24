UDoH announces this week’s antigen test sites

UTAH, May 23, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday announced free antigen testing sites available this week, and available to people age 3 through adult for testing.

Locations selected for testing this week include:

TestUtah sites:

Box Elder County:

Brigham City Community Hospital, 950 Medical Drive, Brigham City (drive-through), Friday, 5/28, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 5/29, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Cache County:

Hyrum Senior Center, 695 E. Main St., Logan (drive-through) Thursday, 5/27, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Davis County:

Ellison Park, 700 N. 2200 West, Layton (drive-through), Monday, 5/24 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Grand County:

Southeast Utah Health Department, 575 S. Kane Creek, Moab (drive-through), Wednesday, 5/26, Thursday, 5/27, and Friday, 5/28 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 5/29 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Iron County:

Fiddler’s Canyon, 170 E. Fiddlers Canyon, Cedar City (drive-through), Friday, 5/28 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 5/29 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

West Jordan City Hall, 8000 S. Redwood Road., West Jordan (drive-through), Friday, 5/28 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 5/29 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Centennial Park, 5405 W. 3100 South, West Valley City (drive-through), Monday, 5/24 – 12 to 7 p.m., and Tuesday, 5/25 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Golden Fields Elementary School, 10252 S. Split Rock Drive, South Jordan (drive-through), Wednesday, 5/26 and Thursday, 5/27 (both days) – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Summit County:

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd., Park City (drive-through), Wednesday, 5/26 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 5/27 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Lehi Round-up Rodeo Grounds, 105 N. 500 West, Lehi, Friday, 5/28 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 5/29 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Wride Park, 5806 Pony Express Pkwy, Eagle Mountain, Monday, 5/24 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m., Tuesday, 5/25 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Utah County Health Department, 285 N. 1250 East, Payson, Wednesday, 5/26 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 5/27 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Walmart, 585 N. State St., Lindon, (drive-through on the south side by the auto center), Monday, 5/24, 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Tuesday, 5/25, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here

Weber County:

North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N. 200 East, North Ogden (drive-through), Tuesday, 5/25 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Wednesday, 5/26 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call 801-683-0790.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

Davis County:

5-C Freeport West (from Antelope Drive, enter at 300 W and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Monday, 5/24, Wednesday, 5/26, and Friday 5/28 – 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (each day) Register here.

Davis Technical College, 550 E. 300 South, (a mobile van event held in P1 parking lot on the south side of campus on Davis Tech Drive), Kaysville, Tuesday, 5/25, and Thursday, 5/27 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Woods Cross High School, 600 W. 2200 South, Woods Cross (inside in the theater – use the main entrance and follow the signs), Friday, 5/28 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N. 1460 West, Salt Lake City, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N. 1000 West, Salt Lake City (enter through the northwest corner at 300 N. and 1200 West), Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Register here.

Utah Public Health Laboratory, 4431 S. 2700 West, Taylorsville (drive-through in the west parking lot), Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.

Salt Lake Community College – Taylorsville Campus, 4408 S. Redwood Road, Salt Lake City (parking lot V at the northeast end of the Taylorsville campus), Monday, 5/24 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake Community College – Jordan Campus, 3491 W. 9000 South, West Jordan, (drive-through in the parking lot on the north side of the Jordan campus), Friday, 5/28 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Cottonwood Heights City Hall, 2277 E. Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights (mobile van testing held in City Hall parking lot), Tuesday, 5/25, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Murray High School, 5450 S. State Street, Murray (mobile van event to be held in the high school parking lot on the State Street side of the school), Wednesday, 5/26 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Highland High School, 2166 S. 1700 East (mobile van event in the high school parking lot, enter on 2100 S), Salt Lake City, Tuesday, 5/25 and Thursday 5/27 – 4 to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Rio Tinto Stadium, 9256 S. State St., Sandy, Monday, 5/24 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Register here.

Cottonwood High School, 5715 1300 East (mobile van event in the high school parking lot), Murray, Friday, 5/28 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Utah Valley University, UVU L10 parking lot: northeast corner of 800 South and 1200 West by the athletic field (drive-through), Tuesday, 5/25 and Wednesday, 5/26 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both days). Register here.

Westlake High School, 99 N. Thunder Blvd., Saratoga Springs, Monday, 5/24 and Wednesday, 5/26 – 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Nebo School District Advanced Learning Center, 161 E. 400 Nouth, Salem, Monday, 5/24 – 2:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Register here.

Grandview Learning Center, 1591 Jordan Ave. (mobile van event in the east side parking lot), Provo, Tuesday, 5/25 and Thursday, 5/27 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Washington County:

Washington City Community Center, 350 Community Center Drive (south parking lot), Washington, (drive-through), Wednesday, 5/26 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Register here.

Canyon Softball Complex, 1890 W. 2000 North (drive-through in the parking lot), St. George, Thursday, 5/27 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

Ogden School District, 1950 Monroe Blvd., (mobile van event in the southwest parking lot), Ogden, Tuesday, 5/25 and Thursday, 5/27 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. If you don’t see an email in your inbox, look in spam or junk mail. Or try to open the email on a non-app browser (Chrome, Firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call 385-273-7878 for assistance.

The following location is offered through the Salt Lake County Health Department. Both PCR and antigen (rapid) testing are available. For the most accurate results, we recommend that people without symptoms receive a PCR test. PCR results are available within 2-3 business days. Antigen (rapid) results are available within two hours.

Salt Lake County:

Maverik Center, Lot D, 2050 W. 3100 South (the corner of 3100 South and Decker Lake Drive) West Valley City, Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here. (This testing is sponsored by the Salt Lake County Health Department. Visit SaltLakeHealth.org, or call 385-468-4082 for more information.)

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.

This message appears in Spanish below: