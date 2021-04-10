Developing: Utah Dept. of Heath issues new public health order hours before statewide mask mandate set to expire

UTAH, April 9, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The state of Utah has issued a new public health order to replace the one expiring early Saturday. It addresses COVID-19 precautions to be taken at large gatherings, in businesses, at universities, and at school sporting events.

Find the full order at the bottom of this article.

Large events

The order outlines rules to be observed by those hosting an event for 50 or more attendees. The order targets commercial events, and does not apply to family friends or church services, although it asks similar precautions be observed to protect those who attend.

The order mandates, which includes guidelines for masks use, social distancing, signage warning of COVID-19 symptoms, and asking each guest if they have symptoms, runs through June 15.

It also adds extra requirements for events in counties with higher COVID-19 transmission levels, which are based on cases documented by the Department of Health.

Click this link to check your county’s transmission levels. The chart below shows county statuses as of April 9.

Businesses

Businesses are also required to post conspicuous signage regarding COVID-19 guidelines and symptoms. Businesses hosting events must posts signs noting the mask requirement, and if applicable, must enforce social distancing, among other things. Businesses in moderate and high transmission areas have additional requirements.

High School sports/events

Athletes must have a negative COVID-19 test within 14 days of the event or activities, or be fully vaccinated.

If the high school event is a one-time game or event, such as prom or a dance, attendees must wear a mask if the event is outdoors.

For indoor events, each attendee must receive a negative COVID-19 test within 48 hours of the event, be fully vaccinated, or complete a quarantine or isolation period required by the COVID-19 School Manual provided by the UDoH, and not be experiencing any symptom of coronavirus.

Higher Education

University and college guidelines are similar to business guidelines, the UDoH says. Students need to comply with their school’s testing policies. See full details on the order, below.

The order also provides a list of mask exemptions, and event waivers that may be granted.

The full order, which contains additional restrictions and more details, appears below.