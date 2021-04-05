UDoH lists locations for free rapid antigen testing

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 5, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health continues to offer free rapid antigen testing at many locations throughout the state of Utah.

A list of testing locations follows after a list of reasons the UDoH says it’s important to get tested:

You have symptoms. If you do test positive, you should isolate. Stay home except to get medical care. Visit https://coronavirus.utah.gov/protect-yourself/ for more information. You’ve been in close contact with someone who tests positive. Some employers may require a negative test before you return to work. Many hospitals are again offering elective surgeries and you may need to be tested for COVID before you have the procedure. Travel restrictions are different in various parts of the world and you may need proof of a negative test before traveling. The pandemic isn’t over yet. In fact, now that new variants are circulating and some are even more transmissible, finding out if you’re positive and isolating can prevent you from exposing others.

The following testing sites are offered this week throughout Utah.

All of these testing sites are now able to offer testing to children ages three and older.

Locations selected for testing this week include:

TestUtah sites:

Davis County:

Ellison Park, 700 N 2200 W, Layton (drive-through), Tuesday, 4/6 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Emery County:

Southeast Utah Health Department, 25 W Main Street, Castle Dale (drive-through), Wednesday, 4/7 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Thursday, 4/8 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Grand County:

Southeast Utah Health Department, 575 S Kane Creek, Moab (drive-through), Friday, 4/9 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 4/10 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

West Jordan City Hall, 8000 S Redwood Rd., West Jordan (drive-through), Friday, 4/9 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 4/10 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Centennial Park, 5405 W 3100 S, West Valley City (drive-through), Wednesday, 4/7 and Thursday, 4/8, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Summit County:

Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd, Park City (drive-through), Tuesday, 4/6 through Saturday, 4/10 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

South Summit High School, 285 E 400 S, Kamas (drive-through), Monday, 4/5 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Mapleton City Hall, 125 W 400 N, Mapleton (drive-through testing in the west parking lot), Friday, 4/9 – 12:00 p.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturday, 4/10 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Highland City Hall, 5400 Civic Center Drive, Highland (east parking lot), Wednesday, 4/7 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Thursday, 4/8 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Lehi Round-up Rodeo Grounds, 105 N 500 W, Lehi, Monday, 4/5 and Tuesday, 4/6 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Wasatch County:

Wasatch County Events Complex, 415 Southfield Road, Heber City (drive-through), Monday, 4/5 and Tuesday, 4/6 – 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Weber County:

North Shore Aquatic Center, 2480 N 200 E, North Ogden (drive-through), Monday, 4/5 – 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Results of tests from TestUtah sites will be emailed with a link to the patient portal where results can be accessed. For issues with accessing TestUtah results, please call (801) 683-0790.

UDOH/National Guard mobile test team sites:

Davis County:

5-C Freeport West (from Antelope Drive, enter at 300 W and continue to C Street) Clearfield, Monday, 4/5, Wednesday, 4/7, and Friday 4/9 – 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. (each day) and Saturday, 4/10 – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Davis Technical College, 550 E 300 S, (a mobile van event held in P1 parking lot on the south side of campus on Davis Tech Drive), Kaysville, Tuesday, 4/6 and Thursday, 4/8 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Woods Cross High School, 600 W 2200 S, Woods Cross (inside in the theater – use the main entrance and follow the signs), Friday, 4/9 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday, 4/10 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake County:

Cannon Health Building, 288 N 1460 W, Salt Lake City, Monday-Friday, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here.

Utah State Fair Park (building #51), 155 N 1000 W, Salt Lake City (enter through the northwest corner at 300 N and 1200 W), Monday – Saturday, 11 a.m. – 7 p.m. Register here.

Utah Public Health Laboratory, 4431 S 2700 W, Taylorsville (drive-through in the west parking lot), Monday–Friday, 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. Register here.

Salt Lake Community College – Taylorsville Campus, 4408 South Redwood Road, Salt Lake City (parking lot V at the northeast end of the Taylorsville campus), Monday, 4/5 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Salt Lake Community College – Jordan Campus, 3491 W 9000 S, West Jordan, (drive-through in the parking lot on the north side of the Jordan campus), Friday, 4/9 – 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Register here.

Columbus Center, Promise, 2531 S 400 E, South Salt Lake, Thursday, 4/8 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Register here.

Cottonwood Heights City Hall, 2277 East Bengal Blvd, Cottonwood Heights (mobile van testing held in City Hall parking lot), Tuesday, 4/6 – 4 p.m. to 7p.m. and Saturday, 4/10 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Murray High School, 5450 South State Street, Murray (mobile van event to be held in the high school parking lot on the State Street side of the school), Wednesday, 4/7 and Friday, 4/9 – 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Highland High School, 2166 South 1700 East (mobile van event in the high school parking lot, enter on 2100 S), Salt Lake City, Tuesday, 4/6 and Thursday, 4/8 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both days) Register here.

Granger High School, 3580 S 3600 W, (mobile van even in the high school parking lot), West Valley City, Saturday, 4/10 – 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Register here.

Utah County:

Utah Valley University, UVU L10 parking lot: northeast corner of 800 S and 1200 W by the athletic field (drive-through), Tuesday, 4/6 and Wednesday, 4/7 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. (both days) and Saturday, 4/10 – 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Register here.

Washington County:

Washington City Community Center, 350 Community Center Drive (south parking lot), Washington, (drive-through), Friday, April 9 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Register here.

Weber County:

Weber State University, 1348 E 3850 S, Ogden (in the W4 parking lot at the top of campus by the stadium), Wednesday, 4/7 – 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Register here.

Test results from these locations will be emailed to you in an encrypted file from CV19result@utah.gov 30 minutes to several hours after your test is done. If the testing location is extremely busy, it may take a while to process your results. If you don’t see an email in your inbox, look in spam or junk mail. Or try to open the email on a non-app browser (chrome, firefox, etc.) and on a computer or non-phone device. If you have trouble opening the email or it doesn’t come within a few hours, call (385) 273-7878 for assistance.

The following location is offered through the Salt Lake County Health Department. Both PCR and antigen (rapid) testing are available. For the most accurate results, we recommend that people without symptoms receive a PCR test. PCR results are available within 2-3 business days. Antigen (rapid) results are available within two hours.”

Salt Lake County:

Maverik Center, Lot D, 2050 W 3100 S (the corner of 3100 South and Decker Lake Drive) West Valley City, Monday – Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Register here. (This testing is sponsored by the Salt Lake County Health Department. Visit SaltLakeHealth.org, or call 385-468-4082 for more information.)

For other testing locations visit: https://coronavirus.utah.gov/covid-testing-locations-list.