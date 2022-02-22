UDoH reports 13 COVID-19 deaths, 2K new cases documented since Friday’s report

UTAH, Feb. 22, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Tuesday reported 13 newly documented deaths and 2,068 new cases since its last report, issued Friday.

Known coronavirus cases since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 920,290. UDoH reports that 43 cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

Of the new cases, 249 were among school children: 121 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 42 in ages 11 through 13, and 86 cases in ages 14 through 17 since Friday.

Utah’s known COVID-19 deaths now number 4,372. The newly documented deaths, one of which occurred prior to Jan. 22, were of:

A Box Elder County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Carbon County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Sanpete County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Four Salt Lake County men between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Uintah County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Washington County man between 25 and 44, hospitalized

A Weber County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,928,331 total vaccines administered, which is 11,323 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

UDoH reports 4,908,837 people tested for the virus. This is an increase of 13,647 people tested since Friday.

It reports 9,181,047 total tests administered, an increase of 32,510 tests since Friday.

Utah’s rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 797 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 21.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 12.6%.

There are 415 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations here from the beginning of the outbreak number 32,953.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents