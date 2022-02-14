Utah Dept. of Health reports 39 new COVID-19 deaths, 3,128 additional cases since Friday

UTAH, Feb. 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported 39 newly documented COVID-19 deaths and 3,128 more positive cases since the last report, which was on Friday.

Of the 39 newly reported deaths, 23 occurred prior to Jan. 14, 2022.

UDoH released the following statement:

“These deaths are a stark, sad reminder of the human toll COVID-19 continues to take in our communities. Behind each number is a family mourning the loss of a loved one and we share in their grief. We also remind everyone that getting vaccinated, including your booster dose when eligible, is the best way to improve your chance of avoiding severe outcomes like hospitalization and death.”

The 39 deaths were of:

Female, between 65-84, Sevier County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Box Elder County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, older than 85, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 25-44, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Iron County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 25-44, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 65-84, Washington County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Utah County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 25-44, Weber County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, older than 85, Washington County resident, long-term care facility resident

Male, between 65-84, Davis County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Utah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Washington County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Uintah County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, long-term care facility resident

Female, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Male, between 65-84, Weber County resident, hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Cache County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Salt Lake County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Female, between 45-64, Davis County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

Known cases now stand at 914,028 positive cases as of Monday, an increase of 3,128 new cases since Friday. Ten cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis.

School-aged children account for 425 of Monday’s newly announced cases: 206 in ages 5 through 10, 79 in ages 11 through 13, and 140 in ages 14 through 17 since last Friday.

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,900,516 total vaccines administered, which is 11,302 more than Friday.

Vaccinated vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.3 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.4 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.4 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Since Feb. 1, 2021, people who are unvaccinated are at 6.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 4.0 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.5 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 1,466 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 30.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 17.9%.

There are 561 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 32,517.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers by area of the state.