UDoH reports 6 more deaths, 353 new COVID-19 cases documented since Friday

UTAH, March 14, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Monday reported six COVID-19 deaths and 353 new cases documented since the last report, issued on Friday.

Known positive cases in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 925,872. Eighteen cases were removed from the total count through data quality analysis. Of the new cases, 53 were among school children: 20 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 12 cases in children ages 11 through 13, and 21 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Friday.

Total known Utah deaths from the virus number number 4,545. Five of the six newly reported deaths occurred prior to Feb. 14 of this year.

The six newly confirmed deaths were of:

A Davis County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 and 64, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County woman between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Weber County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

Vaccines

UDoH reports 4,976,995 vaccines administered, which is 4,621 more than Friday.

Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 4.7 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.2 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people.

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 16.8 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.7 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people.

Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence

Tests

UDoH reports 4,971,316 people tested. This is an increase of 5,423 people tested since Friday. It reports 9,320,771 total tests administered. This is an increase of 11,041 tests since Friday.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 169 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 6.2%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 3.9%.

There are 197 people currently hospitalized in Utah with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations here from the beginning of the outbreak number 33,701.

The chart below shows Utah COVID-19 numbers organized by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in Utah Residents