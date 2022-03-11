UDoH reports 21 deaths, 244 cases documented in past 24 hours

UTAH, March 11, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health on Friday reported 21 newly confirmed COVID-19 deaths and 244 more cases since Thursday‘s report.

That brings total known Utah cases to 925,519 positive cases today. Of the newly confirmed cases, 23 are in school children: 11 cases in children ages 5 through 10, 1 case in ages 11 through 13, and 11 cases in children ages 14 through 17 since Thursday.

Documented coronavirus deaths in Utah since the beginning of the pandemic now stand at 4,539 total deaths. Of the 21 new deaths, nine occurred prior to Feb. 11.

The new deaths were of:

A Box Elder County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Box Elder County woman, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Cache County man between 65 and 84, hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Davis County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Davis County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

A Davis County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Salt Lake County woman between 45 an d64, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County woman between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Salt Lake County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Sevier County woman between 65 and 84, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County man between 65 and 84, not hospitalized

A Utah County woman, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Utah County woman, older than 85, hospitalized

A Utah County man, older than 85, hospitalized

A Wasatch County man, older than 85, a long-term care facility resident

A Washington County man between 45 and 64, not hospitalized

A Washington County woman between 65an d84, hot hospitalized

A Wayne County man, older than 85, not hospitalized

Vaccines

UDoH reports it has updated the algorithm that links vaccines to case records for the breakthrough analysis on the risk factor tab. In some cases where people had gotten COVID-19 multiple times, the vaccine-to-case linkage occurred incorrectly. This has been corrected and results in an increase to fully vaccinated breakthroughs by 3,300 and a decrease in booster breakthroughs by 2,700.

UDoH reports 4,972,374 total vaccines administered which is 2,252 more than yesterday. Vaccinated & Boosted vs Unvaccinated Risk Ratio:

In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 8.0 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 2.1 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 1.9 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than vaccinated people. In the last 28 days, people who are unvaccinated are at 19.4 times greater risk of dying from COVID-19, 5.8 times greater risk of being hospitalized due to COVID-19, and 2.1 times greater risk of testing positive for COVID-19 than boosted people. Vaccine administrations by all providers, sorted by patient residence Lab Tests

UDoH reports 4,965,893 people tested. This is an increase of 3,208 people tested since Thursday.

It reports 9,309,730 tests administered, an increase of 7,419 tests since then.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 194 per day.

The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “people over people” is 7.4%. The rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” is 4.7%.

There are 212 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 33,647.

The chart below shows Utah’s COVID-19 numbers broken down by area of the state.