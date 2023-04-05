UDOT: Big, Little Cottonwood canyons closed Wednesday due to ‘unprecedented’ snow

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, April 5, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Big and Little Cottonwood canyons are closed Wednesday due to the volume of snow, and the need for clearance and avalanche mitigation, the Utah Department of Transportation says.

“SR-210 will NOT open today,” says a morning tweet, shared below. State Route 210 is Little Cottonwood Canyon. SR-190 is Big Cottonwood Canyon.

An afternoon tweet says Big Cottonwood Canyon is also closed for the day.

“The amount of snow is unprecedented,” the original tweet says. “All are working slowly and methodically to ensure safety of all travelers.”

