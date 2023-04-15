UDOT releases time-lapse video of bridge demolition

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, April 15, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Interstate 80 is closed this weekend for construction projects, including the demolition of an old bridge at 1300 East in Salt Lake City, now that the newly built bridge is ready to slide into place.

The old bridge was built in the 1960s, and due for replacement, Utah Department of Transportation officials have said.

So how was the demo going as of Saturday morning? UDOT has released a time-lapse video of how the demo is going, recorded from a bird’s eye (drone’s eye) view.

Enjoy the video, below, without the need for a helicopter and with no threat of inhaling demolition dust.

I-80 is closed in both directions between 700 East (exit 125) and Foothill Drive (exit 129), and will remain closed through 8 p.m., according to UDOT information.

In addition, 1300 East in the area is closed, and will remain closed through 5 a.m. Friday, April 21.

“Drivers should plan for heavy travel delays, allow extra travel time and use the I-215 belt route as an alternate route,” a UDOT statement says.

See some of the suggested alternative routes below.