UDOT removing southbound I-15 lane split in Clearfield, Roy

CLEARFIELD, Utah, Oct. 18, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for a new traffic pattern on southbound I-15 from 5600 South in Roy to 650 North in Clearfield as early as Tuesday.

The southbound lane split, which has been in place to accommodate bridge work and widening in the median of I-15, will be removed, resulting in three southbound lanes, according to a UDOT news release. The southbound Express Lane in this area will be opened in the coming months following the completion of the Union Pacific Railroad bridge.

Drivers can expect lane reductions on southbound I-15 between Roy and Clearfield from from 8 p.m. Monday to Tuesday, Oct. 19 at 5 a.m. while crews remove the lane split.

“The removal of the southbound lane split is the result of significant progress on the project,” said Brett Slater, UDOT I-15 Express Lanes project manager. “Drivers can expect to benefit from the new Express Lane in the coming months.”

The northbound lane split, which is currently in place for the bridge replacement and widening at 200 South, is expected to be removed in a couple of months.

UDOT is extending the I-15 Express Lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road. This project will help improve traffic flow and reduce congestion along I-15, the news release said. Additional improvements include new bridges at Church Street and 200 South, wider bridges and deck replacements at five locations, new ramp meters and other ramp improvements, and concrete panel replacement from Hill Field Road to I-84. Construction began in May 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2021.

