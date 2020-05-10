UDOT to begin resurfacing work on SR-68 near Utah Lake

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 10, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Crews will start work Monday resurfacing State Route 68 in Utah County.

A Sunday tweet from the Utah Department of Transportation said: “Construction Alert: starting 5/11, UDOT will begin work to resurface SR-68 between mileposts 11 and 14.6. Expect moderate travel delays due to one-way flagging operations from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday to Friday.”

SR-68 runs north–south for 70 miles, linking U.S. Highway 6 near Elberta to U.S. Highway 89 in Woods Cross.