UDOT to close I-15 in Layton for three nights

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, March 19, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for three overnight closures of I-15 in Layton between Layton Parkway and Antelope Drive from Friday through Monday.

Crews will be placing beams over the freeway for the new Church Street bridge, said a news release from UDOT.

The freeway will be closed nightly March 20, 21 and 22 during the following hours:

Friday, March 20, at 10 p.m. to Saturday, March 21, at 8 a.m.

Saturday, March 21, at 10 p.m. to Sunday, March 22, at 9 a.m.

Sunday, March 22, at 9 p.m. to Monday, March 23, at 5 a.m.

During these closures, all southbound drivers will be detoured off of I-15 at Antelope Drive, and northbound drivers will be detoured off at Layton Parkway, the news release said. Traffic will be routed onto Main Street in Layton and then back onto I-15. Drivers should plan ahead for heavy delays, allow extra time to travel the detour route, or avoid the area if possible.

The new Church Street bridge is being built as part of UDOT’s I-15 Davis Weber Express Lanes project, and is scheduled to open in May 2020, the news release said. The project is extending the I-15 Express Lanes from Layton Parkway to Riverdale Road, to improve traffic flow and reduce delays along I-15.

Additional improvements as part of the I-15 Express Lanes project include rebuilding the I-15 bridge over 200 South in Clearfield, widening and replacing the driving surface on five bridges, installing new ramp meters at four locations, redesigning the on- and off-ramps at 5600 South and Riverdale Road, and replacing concrete panels on I-15 from Hill Field Road to I-84. Construction on the project began in May 2019 and is scheduled to be completed in fall 2021.

Members of the public can reach the I-15 Express Lanes project team by calling 833-I15-XPRS. Drivers are also encouraged to visit the project website to sign up for regular email updates and real-time text alerts about delays in the work zone.