UDOT to close portions of Bangerter Highway, Interstate 15 this weekend

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, May 14, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Transportation is advising drivers to plan ahead for closures on Bangerter Highway in Taylorsville and on Interstate 15 in Utah County this weekend.

These closures are scheduled to accommodate bridge construction on some of UDOT’s biggest projects, said a news release from UDOT.

Bangerter Highway closure

In Taylorsville, Bangerter Highway will close in both directions at 6200 South from Friday at 11 p.m. to Saturday at 6 a.m. Drivers should follow signs for the designated detour. Crews are removing a pedestrian bridge over Bangerter Highway as part of the Bangerter Three Interchanges project, which is constructing three new freeway-style interchanges on Bangerter Highway at 6200 South, 10400 South, and 12600 South. For more information, visit udot.utah.gov/bangerter.

Southbound I-15 closure

In Orem, southbound I-15 will be closed at Center Street from Saturday at 10:30 p.m. to Sunday at 10 a.m. All southbound traffic will be detoured off I-15 at Center Street and then back onto the freeway via Geneva Road and University Parkway. Crews are placing beams for a new pedestrian bridge that will cross I-15 as well as the Union Pacific and Utah Transit Authority railroad tracks near UVU. For more information, visit uvubridge.udot.utah.gov.

Southbound I-15 weekend lane closures

In Lehi, southbound I-15 will be reduced to three lanes between 2100 North and Main Street from Saturday at 10 p.m. to Monday at 6 a.m. Drivers should be prepared for minor delays and heavier-than-normal weekend traffic. Crews continue working to widen and reconstruct bridges as part of the I-15 Technology Corridor project, which is scheduled for completion in late 2020. For more information, visit udot.utah.gov/techcorridor.

For the latest information on traffic restrictions and highway construction statewide, visit the UDOT Traffic website here or download the UDOT Traffic app for iPhone or Android.