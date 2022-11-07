UHP: Alleged DUI driver on I-15 cuts off SUV, pushes it into tanker, causing rollover, injuries in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 7, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A 22-year-old man was booked into the Weber County jail Sunday after a crash that sent another driver to the hospital.

The accident happened at about 3:50 p.m. Sunday on southbound Interstate 15 near the North Ogden exit.

Suspect Kaden Branden Woolley was driving a Chevy Silverado pickup truck pulling a camp trailer in the left of three lanes, according to his probable cause statement and a news release by Utah Highway Patrol.

In the middle lane was a Toyota 4-Runner SUV, and in the right lane was a semi-truck pulling a tanker trailer.

“Woolley changed lanes to the right, and the passenger side of the travel trailer struck the driver side of the 4-Runner,” his charging documents say.

“The 4-Runner was forced into the driver side of the semi. The 4-Runner lost control, rolled over, and came to uncontrolled rest in lane 1. The semi pulled off the roadway to the right. Woolley pulled off the roadway to the left.”

The driver of the 4-Runner was transported to the hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

The UHP officer noted that “Woolley’s eyes were very red, bloodshot, and watery. I smelled the obvious odor of metabolized alcohol coming from his person and his breath while we discussed the collision. He swayed slightly while standing in place. Woolley advised that he and his friend were going home after spending the weekend hunting pheasants.”

Woolley denied drinking, but performed poorly on sobriety tests, the probable cause statement says. A preliminary breath test placed his alcohol level at 0.251, more than five times Utah’s legal limit. A subsequent breath test placed Woolley’s level at 0.192, nearly four times the legal limit.

The trooper noted that Woolley had two prior DUI charges with one conviction.

Woolley was charged on suspicion of:

Driving under the influence of alcohol/drugs, a class A misdemeanor

Alcohol restricted driver, a class B misdemeanor

Improper lane change in occupied lane, an infraction

Woolley was ordered held without bail.