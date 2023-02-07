UHP: Driver dead after 4-vehicle crash near Heber

HEBER, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A crash involving four vehicles near Heber City killed one driver and injured at least one other person.

The crash happened on U.S. 40, near milepost 13, Utah Highway Patrol Sgt. Cameron Roden told Gephardt Daily.

“This is near the intersection with SR-32 a couple miles north of Heber City,” says Roden’s message, sent at 12:15 p.m. Tuesday.

“One driver is deceased and another patient is in Bravo condition. Highway 40 is closed in both directions. Eastbound for about 1 hour or less. Westbound will be closed or have lane restrictions for 2 to 3 hours.”

