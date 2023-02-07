Lockout lifted for West Valley City’s Hunter High, Hunter Elementary

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah, Feb. 7, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A lockout has been lifted for Hunter High and Hunter Elementary schools as of 1:26 p.m. Tuesday.

Both schools were placed on lockout Tuesday morning by West Valley City police after “suspicious activity off campus in the neighboring area,” a statement from the Granite School District says.

“Police have spoken with those involved with the suspicious incident that took place off campus and the situation has been resolved,” the district said in its update.

The lockout protocol meant school would continue as normal inside locked doors.