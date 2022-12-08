UHP: Drivers asked to avoid NB I-15 between Lehi and Draper after crash spills 1,500 gallons of crude oil

DRAPER, Utah, Dec. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol reports two lanes of I-15 northbound have reopened, while the hazardous waste cleanup continues in other lanes after a crash involving a semi, an oil tanker, and five other vehicles between Lehi and Draper.

The accident happened about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, closing the northbound lanes for nearly 12 hours after 1,500 gallons of crude oil spilled across the highway.

Southbound traffic on I-15 was not impacted.

While the highway was slowly reopening Thursday morning, law enforcement urged motorists to avoid traveling in the area if at all possible.

A UHP statement says the crash happened when a truck jack knifed on I-15 northbound near 14200 South blocking the right lanes. A passenger car entered at 14600 South and merged over to avoid the semi. A pickup truck traveling at a significantly higher speed hit the back of the car.

A semi truck with two tankers full of crude oil was traveling too fast for the conditions and lost control, sliding into the back of the Amazon semi.

“The semi truck’s back tanker trailer overturned and came detached, blocking the middle lanes,” the Utah Highway Patrol statement says.

“The tank was compromised and approximately 1,500 gallons of crude oil spilled onto I-15 northbound. An SUV struck debris and was also disabled. I-15 northbound was closed at 14600 South. Hazmat, fire, UDOT and environmental groups are on scene assisting with clean up.”