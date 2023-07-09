UHP identifies UTV rider killed in Cache County crash

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, July 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified the driver killed Wednesday when his Polaris Ranger UTV was struck by a Ford F-150 pickup truck in the Cache County town of Peter.

The victim who died was Shad Roundy, 45, from Cache Junction.

The utility task vehicle was westbound at 4600 North, attempting to cross State Route 23, when the collision occurred at 7:45 a.m.

“The driver of the Polaris allowed the lead vehicle of two to pass by and then attempted to cross SR-23 between vehicles,” a Utah Highway Patrol news release says. “The Ford struck the Ranger (Polaris) broadside, ejecting the driver. The 45-year-old male driver of the Polaris sustained critical injuries and died at the scene.

“Our condolences go out to all those affected by this tragic incident.”.