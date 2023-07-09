Orem police: Woman arrested after allegedly trying to run down husband

OREM, Utah, July 9, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A Utah County woman was booked into jail Friday after she allegedly tried to run her husband down with a vehicle he had just exited to avoid continuing an argument.

There was also a child in the vehicle. Arrest documents say the 43-year-old suspect drove over a curb and onto a sidewalk in an attempt to strike her husband.

Gephardt Daily is withholding the suspect’s name to protect the privacy of the victims.

The man “advised officers he had been in a verbal confrontation with his wife … while they were driving near 800 N. State Street in Orem with a child in the vehicle,” the woman’s charging documents say. “He didn’t want to continue the argument and (the woman) pulled over to let him out. She attempted to pull him back into the vehicle, and while doing so, she scratched his back, breaking the skin and causing bleeding.”

The man “was able to get away and start walking down the sidewalk. (His wife) then turned the vehicle around, driving east across the northbound lanes of travel, over the curb near where (her husband) was walking causing (him) to jump out of the way of the approaching vehicle.”

The vehicle continued over the sidewalk, through the grass landscaping of an Arby’s at 910 N. State St., across the walkway to the business entrance, then into the parking lot, the Orem Police statement says.

The vehicle was later located at the couple’s residence, and had grass embedded in the front portion of the undercarriage, the statement says.

The suspect was charged “for using the vehicle as a weapon likely to cause death or serious bodily injury” and for “having the child present in the vehicle while using the vehicle as a weapon likely to cause death or serious bodily injury,” the OPD officer’s statement says.

The woman was charged with aggravated assault and with domestic violence in the presence of a child — injury/weapon/death. Both are third-degree felonies.

She was ordered held without bail.