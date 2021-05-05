UHP IDs 22-year-old man killed in Cache County crash

CACHE COUNTY, Utah, May 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a 22-year-old man killed in a crash in Cache County Monday morning.

The deceased is Jason M. Owen, from Tremonton, said a news release from the UHP.

“At 7:52 a.m., the driver of a 2002 Cadillac Deville was traveling west on 9000 North, preparing to turn left (south) onto U.S. Highway 91,” the news release said. “The driver of a 2018 Kenworth box style semi was traveling northbound on U.S. 91. The driver of the Deville either did not stop at the stop sign or stopped, then failed to yield turning left in front of the semi.”

The semi struck the Deville broadside, pushing it into southbound lanes where a 2010 Cadillac SRX was sideswiped, the news release said.

The solo occupant/driver of the Deville was pronounced dead on scene, according to the UHP.

The solo driver of the semi and solo driver of the SRX were not injured.

Troopers were able to determine that the driver of the Deville, Owen, was not wearing his seatbelt, the news release said.