Update: Man killed in crash on U.S. Route 6 in Utah County identified

UTAH COUNTY, Utah, May 4, 2021 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released the identity of a man killed in a crash April 25 on U.S. Route 6 in Utah County.

The deceased is Antonio Valdiviezo, 32, of Hobbs, New Mexico, said a news release from UHP.

The accident happened at 8:58 p.m. when an eastbound Chevrolet Silverado crossed the dividing line into oncoming westbound traffic.

The pickup collided head-on with a compact car, a Chevrolet Cruze.

“This collision caused extensive damage to both vehicles and resulted in the passenger of the Cruze, a 32-year-old male, to be fatally injured,” a UHP statement said. “The driver of the Cruze and passenger in the Silverado were both transported with non life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Silverado received only minor injuries.”

Lanes were were shut down for five hours after the crash.