UHP investigators seek clues, witnesses in flying debris fatality on I-15

RIVERDALE, Utah, March, 20, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) – The Utah Highway Patrol’s investigation continues into the flying debris incident that killed a freeway driver.

On Friday, March 18, a Hyundai passenger car was northbound on Interstate 15 near mile marker 339, just north of Riverdale Road.

At about 3:10 p.m. the debris-turned-projectile from the southbound lanes of the freeway flew over the median, penetrating the windshield of the silver 2015 Hyundai fatally injuring the driver.

“We’re actively trying to determine exactly how it happened and still asking witnesses to please call us,” UHP Cpl. Mike Gordon said Sunday.

The debris is described as a larger brake assembly, including brake drums from a semi-truck.

UHP’s State Bureau of Investigation is involved in the ongoing investigation, Gordon said, as is a departmental accident reconstruction team.

The man who died was driving the Hyundai at regular highway speeds when the debris came through the windshield, Gordon said. He died at the scene.

“It was just an incredibly unfortunate and freakish accident,” Gordon said. “There was nothing he could have done to prevent it.” The deceased’s name was not yet released pending notification of next of kin.

No other vehicles were involved, and several passengers in the Hyundai were not injured.

The northbound lanes of I-15 were closed down to one lane Friday for several hours for the on-scene investigation.