UHP: Alleged wrong-way driver arrested for possible DUI in Salt Lake County

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Nov. 19, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — A suspected wrong-way driver has been taken into custody after he fled troopers at about 5600 West on Interstate 80 Saturday morning.

“We got reports of a wrong-way driver at about 8:10 this morning,” Sgt. Chris Bishop, Utah Highway Patrol, told Gephardt Daily. “So a trooper went out there, and he found the car facing the right direction, but as he went up to it, he (the wayward driver) took off on him and was driving recklessly. So the trooper decided not to pursue, just because of the way the vehicle was driving.”

Troopers spotted the man at a couple different locations, “then eventually he crashed at the last location, at about 1100 South, and that’s where they located him,” Bishop said.

The driver was taken into custody, and was checked out by medical crews, he said.

“No injuries, but they are suspecting possible impairment with the driver,” Bishop said.

Asked about the driver’s specific route, Bishop said “he was kind of all over the place.

“He was lucky, because we had two other high-speed crashes overnight, and the one in Grand County was fatal.”

Gephardt Daily will have any additional information that is released.