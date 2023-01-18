UHP: NB vehicle hits barrier, loses tire that smashes car in SB car

DAVIS COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has shared photos of a Wednesday morning accident that could have been much worse.

“A driver traveling northbound I-15 near 2600 South was traveling too fast and lost control of his vehicle,” says the UHP statement, titled “Close call.”

“The vehicle hit the barrier on the left causing the front driver side tire to come off, rim and tie-rod attached. The tire bounced over the barrier into southbound traffic and struck another vehicle,” the news release says.

“The driver of the southbound vehicle sustained a laceration to her head.

“It’s cold out and with intermittent snowfall the roads are going to be slick. Please slow down. Your actions affect all those around you!”