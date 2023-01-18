Utah Tech University offers free, limited-time noncredit courses to prepare Utahns for workforce

ST. GEORGE, Utah, Jan. 18, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Tech University announced Wednesday it will expand its Learn & Work Program to offer free access, via Pluralsight, to over 7,000 noncredit-bearing courses, certification paths, labs and skill assessments this semester.

The free program ends June 30 of this year.

Utah Tech’s Learn & Work Program takes advantage of the school’s existing partnership with Pluralsight, a statement from the university says.

“Participants can design their own track or leverage the 20 in-demand technological training specializations that UT has created,” the Utah Tech (UT) statement says. “The technical skills acquired through the program can help people gain relevant experience in a variety of professions including web development, data analysis, cloud engineering and project management.”

“This program is great for someone who is looking to build new technology skills or expand their current skills,” said Mark Adkins, Utah Tech’s Learn & Work Program coordinator, in a prepared statement.

“Last year, we had 12 members of the community earn recognized industry certifications, which helped them gain entry into technology fields or transform their current career.”

The open-enrollment program allows individuals to start as soon as they are enrolled and work on coursework at their own speed through June 30. All courses offered through the program can be completed online and are designed to fit around other responsibilities. To enroll, participants must be Utah residents and have a high school degree or equivalent.

Additionally, as an incentive for taking and passing one certification exam, the program will reimburse participants for the cost of one exam.

Participants should be prepared to commit five to 10 hours per week toward the program, the UT statement says. While the program is a noncredit program, students can apply for prior learning assessments and earn elective credits from Utah Tech.

For more information or to apply for the Learn & Work Program, click here.