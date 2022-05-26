UHP posts cautionary video aimed at holiday weekend drunk drivers

UTAH, May 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has posted a video of what drunk driving looks like.
See it on UHP’s Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/UtahHighwayPatrol
The driver was oblivious to a Trooper just behind him and was arrested with a blood-alcohol level 2.6 times the legal limit. And the UHP is announcing extra patrols this Memorial Day weekend: 90 extra shifts statewide including 24 assigned just for DUI enforcement.
“If your plans include drinking this weekend, designate a sober driver,” the patrol statement says. “Utah is a .05 (blood-alcohol content) state but that doesn’t mean impairment doesn’t start before the .05 level. Please be safe in your travels, slowdown and buckle up!”