UHP posts cautionary video aimed at holiday weekend drunk drivers

a video of what drunk driving looks like. UTAH, May 26, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol has posted

https://www.facebook.com/UtahHighwayPatrol See it on UHP’s Facebook page:

The driver was oblivious to a Trooper just behind him and was arrested with a blood-alcohol level 2.6 times the legal limit. And the UHP is announcing extra patrols this Memorial Day weekend: 90 extra shifts statewide including 24 assigned just for DUI enforcement.