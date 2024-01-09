UHP releases name of West Jordan woman killed in rollover-ejection crash near Cedar City

CEDAR CITY, Utah, Jan. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has identified a woman who died Saturday near Cedar City in a rollover and ejection crash on Interstate 15.

The victim was Susanna Faamausili, 26, from West Jordan.

Faamausili, a man and a baby were traveling south at 1:23 a.m. in a black Ford F150, near milepost 81, when the driver hit black ice and lost control of the pickup. All three occupants were ejected, a UHP statement says.

Faamausili died at the scene. The baby was airlifted to a hospital, and the man was transported by ground ambulance. No updates on the survivors’ conditions have been provided.