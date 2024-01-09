Fire damages Spanish Fork residence

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Jan. 9, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — A father and son escaped injury Tuesday morning when their Spanish Fork residence caught fire.

The father called dispatch at 6:23 a.m. when he found the fire in the chimney of the basement. Spanish Fork Fire & EMS crews were dispatched to the area of 5800 S. Palmyra Drive.

“The first unit arrived within minutes of the call being dispatched and saw smoke in the attic area of the home,” says a statement issued by the agency. “Upon entering the home, crews found flames upstairs in the wall and were able to control the fire within 40 minutes.”

Crews believe the fire likely started in the fireplace chimney, which was used the night before by the occupants, the statement says.

The father and son will stay with family members temporarily. No damage estimate is available yet.

Spanish Fork Fire & EMS was assisted by Mapleton Fire and Salem Fire as well as Springville EMS, Central Utah 911, and Dominion Energy.

In total, three engines and two tenders responded to the call with 20 firefighters and three chief officers. Exactly how the fire spread up the wall remains under investigation.