UHP seeks suspect I-80 road rage hit-and-run incident

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Jan. 12, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol is asking for the public’s help locating the assailant in a road rage hit-and-run incident on an interstate highway.

Troopers published three photos Thursday evening on social media from the incident Jan. 9 on I-80 eastbound at approximately 3:30 p.m. near 4900 West in Salt Lake City.

The photos show a banged up silver Ford Ranger with a bashed in driver’s side door, and the rear of the truck bed pummeled.

The suspect vehicle that rammed the Ranger at freeway speeds several times is described as a white pickup truck, possibly a Dodge model, with a black bumper, and a black “headache rack” — the protective metal railing typically situated behind the rear windshield of a truck cab.

The truck was much larger than a Ford Ranger, Trooper Eddie Wright, a UHP public information officer, said Friday night. As the incident is under active investigation, further details are routinely withheld, Wright said, but no serious injuries were reported.

UHP is asking anyone with information to contact UHP dispatch at 801-887-3800.

Wright said people may have seen the incident or its aftermath but believed it be just another car wreck and not a criminal assault.

So far, he said, apparently no new information has come in as a result of the Thursday information request online.