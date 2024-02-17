Murray Police Department releases new information in fatal hit-and-run

MURRAY, Utah, Feb. 16, 2024 (Gephardt Daily) — Police have released new information in asking for the public’s help tracking down the driver behind a fatal hit-and-run crash.

Friday the Murray Police Department posted an updated description of the vehicle believed to have killed a bicyclist the night of Feb. 5 at approximately 1100 East 5600 S., now described as a 2015 blue Toyota Prius.

The Prius driver stopped after the collision, then left, police said. “The driver would know that they hit something in the roadway, resulting in damage to their vehicle, including losing parts of the vehicle on scene.

“We are asking the driver of the vehicle to come forward and speak with investigators to assist them in the investigation.” Previous descriptions did not have the model and year of the car.

The bicyclist who was struck died at the hospital. “The family has asked for privacy and requests that we do not disclose his identity other than a male in his fifties who lived in the area.”

Anyone in the area of the accident around 7:15 p.m. that night that saw something or thinks they may know the vehicle or driver in question is, is asked to please contact Murray Police dispatch at 801-840-4000, reference case MR2024-3658.