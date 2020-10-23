UHP: SUV driver on I-80 WB killed after sedan in same lane makes illegal U-turn

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of an SUV was killed Friday morning on Interstate 80 when a sedan driver who had been westbound made a U turn in the same lane and began to drive east in the westbound lane.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 a.m. on I-80 westbound at 7200 West. The driver of the black SUV, which was struck by the white sedan, was wearing a seatbelt. The victim was not ejected, but died at the scene, said officer Brandon Glines, Utah Highway Patrol.

Each of the vehicles was occupied only by a male driver, he said.

Officials are interviewing the survivor, the man in the white sedan, to ask why he was driving the wrong direction, Glines said. The possibility he was impaired or under the influence is being investigated.

Glines said at about noon that he expected investigators to be on scene for a couple more hours.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

