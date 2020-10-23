UHP: SUV driver on I-80 WB killed after sedan in same lane makes illegal U-turn

By
Gephardt Daily Staff
-
Officials are at the scene of a fatal, wrong-way crash on Interstate 80 and 7200 West in Salt Lake County on Friday, Oct. 23, 2020. Photo: Gephardt Daily/Monico Garza/SLCScanner

SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Oct. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The driver of an SUV was killed Friday morning on Interstate 80 when a sedan driver who had been westbound made a U turn in the same lane and began to drive east in the westbound lane.

The crash was reported at about 9:30 a.m. on I-80 westbound at 7200 West. The driver of the black SUV, which was struck by the white sedan, was wearing a  seatbelt. The victim was not ejected, but died at the scene, said officer Brandon Glines, Utah Highway Patrol.

Each of the vehicles was occupied only by a male driver, he said.

Officials are interviewing the survivor, the man in the white sedan, to ask why he was driving the wrong direction, Glines said. The possibility he was impaired or under the influence is being investigated.

Glines said at about noon that he expected investigators to be on scene for a couple more hours.

The name of the deceased is being withheld pending family notification.

Gephardt Daily will have more information as it is released.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here