Pleasant Grove boy, 17, dies in Spanish Fork collision

SPANISH FORK, Utah, Oct. 23, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — A 17-year-old boy died in a multi-vehicle accident Friday morning in Spanish Fork.

The accident happened at about 7:25 a.m. on State Rout e164, west of the Arrowhead Road intersection, Lt. Matt Johnson, Spanish Fork Police Department, told Gephardt Daily.

A 2014 Chevrolet truck was westbound on SR-164 when it crossed the center line and entered the eastbound lane, Johnson said.

The truck collided with a 2016 Chevrolet truck, then with a 2002 Saturn sedan being driven by victim.

“He was killed on impact,” Johnson said.

Next, the wrong-way truck hit a 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche carrying a driver and two passengers. All the other vehicles were empty except their drivers.

The driver of the 2014 (wrong way) truck was transported to a local hospital with minor injuries, Johnson said. People in the other two vehicles were not injured.

The teen driver who died at the scene was from Pleasant Grove, Johnson said.

The Utah Highway Patrol is assisting with the investigation.