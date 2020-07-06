UHP troopers make 2.9K traffic stops, 54 DUI arrests over July 4 weekend

UTAH, July 6, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers made some 2,900 traffic stops over the July 4 weekend, and over 50 DUI arrests.

“From July 3 to July 5, your state troopers made 2,946 traffic stops 1,982 speeding contacts, 229 seat belt contacts, 54 DUI arrests, 14 reckless/careless driving arrests… and they assisted 796 motorists having vehicle trouble,” said a tweet from UHP Monday morning.

Troopers, officers and deputies throughout the state worked over 240 extra DUI shifts through the July 4 weekend.