UHP troopers stop more than 70 DUI drivers over Valentine’s Day weekend

Utah, Feb. 18, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Utah Highway Patrol troopers stopped more than 70 DUI drivers over the holiday weekend, officials said.

“Over the weekend, from Valentine’s Day to Presidents’ Day, UHP troopers removed 71 impaired drivers from Utah’s roadways,” said a tweet from UHP. “In the US, impaired driving deaths have fallen by one third in the last three decades; however, drunk-driving crashes still claim more than 10,000 lives per year.”

