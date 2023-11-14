UHP updates details on auto-pedestrian fatal incident in American Fork

AMERICAN FORK, Utah, Nov. 14, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Highway Patrol has released more information on a fatal accident Monday morning on Interstate 15 in American Fork.

The incident began after a southbound car crashed into the right-side concrete barrier near the area of the southbound exit to 500 East.

“The driver of that vehicle got out of the car and walked into the southbound lanes of I-15 where he was struck and killed,” says a statement released by UHP.

“Based on evidence and witness statements, it appears he was hit by two or maybe three vehicles in the number three lane,” UHP revealed. “It is unknown why the vehicle initially crashed or why the subject walked into traffic.”

The victim’s name has not yet been released. UHP also released details about the behavior of the vehicle’s passenger.

“After the crash, that passenger climbed out of the car and walked away from the scene,” the statement says. “With the assistance of American Fork Police, that passenger was located and taken into custody. It was discovered that he had several warrants and was unwilling to answer any questions about the crash or his involvement.

“Seatbelt marks confirmed that he was in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash.”

All southbound lanes except for the HOV lane were closed for several hours during the investigation. Gephardt Daily will have additional information as details are released.