Uintah County girl, 14, suffers fatal injuries when ATV crashes, tips over

JENSEN, Utah, Sept. 25, 2023 (Gephardt Daily) — A 14-year-old Jensen girl was killed in an ATV accident Monday afternoon in Uintah County.

The girl was driving a side-by-side on 6750 South near 6500 East, where it went off the shoulder of the road and onto its side, the Uintah County Sheriff’s Office said on social media.

“The girl sustained fatal injuries as a result of the accident,” the post says. “At this time the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

“The sheriff’s office extends our condolences to the family of the victim during this difficult time.”