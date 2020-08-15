UMFA galleries to reopen Aug. 26 with limited hours

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah, Aug. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Museum of Fine Arts at the University of Utah will reopen to the public Aug. 26 with limited hours.

On Wednesday, Aug. 19 through Friday, Aug. 21 the UMFA will reopen exclusively for museum members, docents and volunteers, as well as essential healthcare workers, and admission will be free, said a news release from UMFA.

Beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26, the museum reopens to the public. New operating hours are Wednesdays through Fridays, noon to 5 p.m. Seniors and high-risk visitors are invited to visit on these days between 11 a.m. and noon.

“Our top priority is to keep you, our staff, our campus, and our community healthy,” the news release said. “That means all of us must prepare for your visit a little differently than usual: face coverings and social distancing will be required, advance tickets are strongly encouraged, and visitor capacity will be limited, among other safety precautions.

“Because circumstances can change at any time, please return to this page for updates before you visit.”

Click here to learn more about UMFA’s reopening.