Utah’s Saturday COVID-19 report: 3 more deaths in past 24 hours; 345 new cases

UTAH, Aug. 15, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — The Utah Department of Health has reported three more COVID-19 deaths and 345 new lab-documented cases in the past 24 hours.

Those who died in the past 24 hours were:

A male, older than 85, Sanpete County resident, not hospitalized at time of death

A male, between 65-84, Salt Lake County resident, long-term care facility resident

A female, between 25-44, Salt Lake County resident, hospitalized at time of death

The three deaths bring Utah’s cumulative COVID-19 death total to 363.

With the 345 new or newly reported positive cases of the virus, Utah’s total case count stands at 46,321.

Tests performed in Utah number 594,901. Of those, 5,084 tests were newly reported in the past 24 hours.

The rolling seven-day average for positive tests is 365 per day. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive laboratory tests is 9.2%.

At present, 167 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Hospitalizations since the beginning of the outbreak number 2,760.

Patients classified as recovered, define as still living three weeks after diagnosis, now number 37,346. It is common for patients to die of COVID-19 more than three weeks after diagnosis.

The chart below shows the numbers broken down by area of the state.

Total Number of Lab-Confirmed COVID-19 Cases Living in Utah