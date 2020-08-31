Unified Fire Authority mourns passing of retired team member

UTAH, Aug. 31, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority is mourning the death of a retired team member from cancer.

“It is with deep sorrow that we announce the passing of our retired team member and friend, Chris Cage,” said a Facebook post from Utah Task Force 1. “Chris Cage was a long-time member of UT-TF1 and worked with many of us during our highest profile events for over two decades. His work is reflected in much of what our task force has become over the years as proof that he was an integral part of UT-TF1 history.”

Cage was an employee of Salt Lake County Fire and UFA for 31 years and held various specialty positions including paramedic, engineer and hazmat technician before retiring in September 2016.

“Chris joined UT-TF1 in the early ’90s and worked with UT-TF1 as a Logistics Specialist, Medical Specialist, CDL Driver, Hazmat Specialist and Water Rescue Specialist,” the post said.

“Chris deployed with UT-TF1 to the World Trade Center, Hurricane Katrina and many other events over the years. Ever an advocate for professional service and getting things done right, Chris was one of our most devout members over the years and selflessly gave hundreds if not thousands of hours to our task force as a friend, Subject Matter Expert (SME) and mentor. He will be missed greatly.”

Cage died on Aug. 29, the post said.

Cage had a “difficult battle with cancer attributed to his rescue and recovery efforts of 9/11,” the post said. “Chris was able to spend his final days at home with his family, for which they are grateful. You will be missed brother.”