Unified Fire Authority responds to early-morning RV fire in Millcreek

MILLCREEK, Utah, Sept. 7, 2020 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority responded to a fire on Bonner Way in the early hours of Monday morning.

UFA Public Information Officer Patrick Costin said two engines were sent to the scene, at 1246 E. Bonner Way, where a parked RV was burning. A car next to the RV also had fire damage.

Crews were dispatched at about 1:34 a.m., and Costin said they had the blaze extinguished within 10 to 15 minutes.

No one was injured, and no houses were threatened, he said.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.