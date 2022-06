HOLLADAY, Utah, June 18, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — Unified Fire Authority crews responded to a grass fire Saturday morning in Holladay.

Aaron Lance, UFA spokesman, told Gephardt Daily that the fire covered an acre or less, and happened in a residential area.

Houses in the area of 6000 South and 2800 East were threatened, but none were damaged, Lance said.

About 20 firefighters responded to the grass fire, he said. No one was injured, and the scene has since been cleared.